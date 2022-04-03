People are talking about

— the brutal murder of a young seminary teacher by three of her colleagues because one of their relatives, a thirteen year old girl, had a dream that the victim had committed blasphemy and she had been ordered to slaughter the victim. People say if this is the mindset that results from attending seminaries, there needs to be strict monitoring of what is being taught there that influences young minds in this manner, as this incident has shocked everyone.

— the good news that out of 192 pavilions set up in Dubai Expo 2020, Pakistan bagged the Silver Award (2nd) for interior design, an uplifting occurrence among all the political turmoil taking place in the country these days. People say the pavilion received an overwhelming response and crossed the one million visitors mark, exceeding the expectations of the organizers and according to remarks and social media, was highly appreciated by all those who managed to visit it.

— the wheeling and dealing going on PDM and smaller political parties, amply demonstrating that there is little that politically defines them apart from narrow self-interest and petty power grabs. People say it’s a shame that politicians that lord over thousands in their constituencies set such a bad example to follow, as now most of them will argue, when being bribed to do something dishonest, that ‘what is good for the goose (politician) is good for the gander (voter)!’

— the simple but heart-breaking video message released by Nazim Jokhio’s wife, pardoning those suspected of involvement in her husband’s murder and how it spoke volumes about our justice system. People say that it’s sad that while giving her reasons, she said she had four children and was unable to run from pillar to post to seek justice, clarifying that her decision was not based on greed as she had wanted to fight the case but had been abandoned even by frightened, close relatives.

— the dismaying fact that the women’s cricket team has received much backlash and criticism on social media for not being able to handle the pressure and performed incompetently. People say it is worth considering that the team’s journey to the World Cup was not an easy one given the little investment and support it gets, therefore they must be praised for withstanding the obstacles and giving impressive individual performances and despite the losses, we must continue to support and uplift the team.

— how refreshing it was when the chief justice expressed his desire that the judges of the highest calibre and experts in their respective fields should be selected for the apex courts, coming up with the four-pronged selection criterion which include integrity, competence, capacity to deliver and judicial temperament, although the media only picked up one aspect of the speech to highlight - the power to form benches. People say the same criterion should be adopted at the grassroots level in the district judiciary.

— how the civic administration of every city in the country is unable to deal with the garbage problem as unattended heaps of garbage in various parts of all cities are growing bigger by the day and unfortunately they have become cities of garbage instead of clean and green ones. People say this is a health hazard and also creates air pollution, while unattended garbage outside hospitals also plays a big role in the spread of several life-threatening diseases. — I.H.