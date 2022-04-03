Workshops held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University has conducted five comprehensive workshops in three partner women universities ‘The Rawalpindi Women University, The Women University Multan, and The Government College Women University Sialkot’.

Four resource persons, Dr. Sarwet Rasul, associate professor, Department of English as advisor of the project, Dr. Adeela Rehman, assistant professor, Department of Sociology as a principal investigator, Dr. Sajida Naz, assistant professor, Department of Behavioral Science and Dr. Mohammad Ali, assistant professor, Department of Media & Communication studies as team members aimed to concentrate on improving the quality of teaching offered at higher education in Pakistan.

The purpose of the workshop was to create a revolutionised and self-sustained group of trainers who will not only use the skills for their own professional growth but will also cascade to their colleagues at their respective institutions.

The expected outcomes of this Professional Development and Capacity Building collaboration will enhance the pedagogical skills of the targeted faculty members of the selected institutions, as well as enable the faculty members to upgrade research skills according to international standards.

Moreover, consultancy services regarding the establishment of new departments, extending collaboration, and hunting for more partnership opportunities were also provided to the Department of Sociology, Psychology, and Media Studies at three partner universities. The series of 2nd workshop and webinars, in continuation of these workshops, by esteemed speakers from USA will be conducted in upcoming months followed by three days international conference titled; “Strengthening Teaching & Research Capacity: Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences” in August 2022.

In this regard, all three women universities have extended their support and contribution for organizing an International conference by providing the speakers, as well as session chairs an opportunity to publish the selected articles in journals.