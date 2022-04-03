Heavy traffic diverted from Srinagar Highway

Islamabad ; The heavy traffic has now been diverted from the Srinagar Highway to ensure a smooth flow of vehicular movement on one of the busiest roads of the federal capital.

According to the details, the heavy traffic was diverted to Srinagar Highway due to ongoing construction work on IJ Principal Road which caused problems for the motorists and disturbed flow of traffic.

Two separate lanes would be available for heavy traffic on IJP Road because it has been seen in the recent years that as soon as trucks start plying on this road after sunset the motorist find it hard to make way forward due to traffic jams.

The civic agency has made three U-turns on the Srinagar Highway with an aim to avoid spending billions of rupees on the construction of fly-overs or underpasses to address the traffic issues.

But now it is considering more options as the motorists are raising concerns over U-turns. The decision about it is likely to be taken in the coming days.

The civic agency is also facing a big challenge of protecting natural environment while carrying out road projects. The environmentalists are of the view that tree cutting should be banned during development projects. But relevant authorities maintain that they are following the master plan prepared by a Greek firm in 1960.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to prepare Environmental Impact Assessment report before initiating any development project in the city. They are also using transplanting machines to shift those trees to other safe places that are removed during the construction activities.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said that they are focusing on improving road network and the people would start witnessing its positive impacts in next few months.