VCDA to receive e-complaints on water issues

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched e-kutchery initiative through its Facebook page where residents would be able to register their complaints about water supply system in the federal capital.

According to the details, the high officials of the CDA’s Water Management Wing would directly interact with the residents in online sessions and receive their complaints regarding shortage or non-supply of water.

The rise in temperature for the last few days and the power outages have increased the demand of water; however, the civic agency has planned to operate the tubewells on generators to help improve the supply of water to the residents.

The concerned authorities have also urged the residents of Islamabad to take precautionary measures in usage of water and avoid wasting clean water for gardening and car washing, which would help save the water during the ongoing summer season.

An official said that the Water Management Wing will also take firm action against the illegal water supply connections and launch a campaign in this regard. The civic agency will put extra efforts to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the residents despite electricity loadshedding.

He said that the water tanker service would be fully operational and activated. Maintenance work for water tankers would also be done immediately. The water tanker service staff would work in shifts round the clock. The complaints to be lodged in water inquiry offices would be addressed on daily basis and water tanker service provided on first-come first-served basis.

He pointed out that the CDA’s Water Management Wing has saved 10 MG water per day in reservoir by rationing in the supply system. Now it has enough water in dam till next monsoon season. It has also carried out repair work and stopped leakages in water pipelines.