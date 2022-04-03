No death due to COVID-19, 11 new cases

Islamabad : No death has been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours however, 11 new cases have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness despite the fact that the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak, Omicron wave has lost its intensity.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in the last one week, the virus claimed only one life from the region, from Islamabad Capital Territory while from Rawalpindi district, no patient died of COVID-19 in the last two weeks but still well over 90 individuals tested positive for the infection in the last seven days from the twin cities.

It is important that there were 152 active cases of the disease belonging to the twin cities on Saturday. To date, a total of 178077 COVID-19 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in five waves of the outbreak in the last two years of which 2,356 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, eight individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 135,083 of which 133,942 patients have so far recovered while 1,023 have lost their lives. On Saturday, there were 118 active COVID-19 cases from the federal capital.

Meanwhile, three new patients were reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 42,994 of which 1,333 had died of coronavirus illness. To date, as many as 41,627 patients belonging to the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Saturday, there were 34 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which only one was admitted to the hospital.