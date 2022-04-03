‘Food items available in Ramazan bazaars at lower prices’

Rawalpindi: Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Saif Anwar Japa said that food items are available in Ramazan bazaars at lower prices than the general market; because of this more footfalls is expected. He directed the concerned officers to adopt appropriate strategy in this situation so that there would be no shortage of essential items. Also, all items should be sold at subsised rate in packing of one kg or one dozen per person so that more and more people can take full advantage of this subsidy, says a press release.

Saif Anwar Jappa directed that a senior officer should be posted along with the rest of the staff in every Ramazan bazaar so that the Ramazan bazaars would be kept active and all possible relief could be provided to the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on arrangements for Ramazan Bazaar at the Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner (General) Maleeha Khan, and Deputy Director Food Zaman Khan and Market Committee members.

Briefing on the measures taken on daily basis regarding price control, it was informed that 1,095 raids were carried out in Rawalpindi district during last 24 hours. During this time 138 violations were reported on which a fine of Rs30,500, two buildings were sealed and three arrests were made. Saif Anwar Japa directed that special attention should be paid to the monitoring of Ramazan bazaars as well as general market, wholesaler and retailer so that no situation of illicit profiteering and artificial inflation arises. It was also briefed that Rwp Division has 33 Ramazan Bazars with 33 fair price shops and 1,195 stalls where all essentials commodities are available at a concession of 20-25% from retail price. Also sugar is made available at Rs80 per kg and flour Rs450 per10 kg bag.