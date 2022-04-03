10 outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi police, during a crackdown against bike lifters and drug pushers, have arrested ten outlaws involved in the street crimes and drug peddling in Rawalpindi and its adjacent localities, police said.
The police busted a bike-lifting gang identified as the Kami gang and recovered 10 motorbikes lifted from various areas of the city. The police have arrested ringleader Kamran alias Kami with a member of the gang Luqman. The police are trying to hunt down the other members of the gang and sent teams to their different hideouts to arrest them.
During the onslaught against the drug pushers at Nasirabad, Kahuta, Taxila, and other areas of the city and arrested 8 people involved in the drug trade and recovered a heavy quantity of different kinds of drugs including hashish, heroin, and ice, the police concluded.
