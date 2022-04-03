SFA sets up control rooms to monitor food quality

In a first, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has established round-the-clock control rooms in five major cities of the province to monitor the quality of food items during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the notification issued by the authority on Saturday, the control rooms had been set up in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas for the people of Sindh so they could lodge their complaints about the safety, quality, and standard of food items during Ramazan.

The complaint centre was based at the SFA head office while the rest of the centres would operate at the respective divisional office of the authority which would be supervised by the respective director operations of the centres.

The customers could register their complaints at the official website of the SFA -- www.sfa.gos.pk – or contact on the control room numbers -- Karachi

021-99330164, Hyderabad, 022-9201898, Mirpurkhas 023-3821171, Larkana 074-9410364, Sukkur 0300-3001828.