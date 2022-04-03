Seven robbers who looted citizens outside ATMs arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven suspected robbers in raids.

The Special Investigation Unit arrested three alleged robbers for being involved in various street crime incidents.

Ghulam Abbas, Malang and Ali Gul were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off on University Road.

While sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the police said that the suspects mostly robbed citizens outside ATMs, and that they had also been arrested in the past. The police recovered three pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

Separately, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell busted a 10-member gang by arresting its four members who allegedly used to snatch cash from citizens after they withdrew cash from ATMs.

According to police, the suspects belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they had come to Karachi for a short period of time to make money by looting citizens.

The ringleader of the gang was Asif Kashmiri, while the arrested suspects were Haseeb alias Asif Kashmiri, Luqman Hakeem, Mehboobur Rehman and Shareef, said the police.

Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.