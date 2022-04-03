Private sector told to think of education as social responsibility

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has urged the private sector involved in the education sector not to treat education as business only but as part of social responsibility.

He said this while addressing an event of the School of Enablers.

“We have imposed our thoughts and desires on our children. It is a dictatorial way to tell the children that our heroes should be your heroes,” he remarked.

Shah added that not only doctors, engineers or MBA degree holders should be the sign of success in society but artists, musicians and singers should also be considered role models.

He said that we should not confine our learning from only human beings as we also learn a lot from animals and birds.

The education minister said the private sector should aim not only at making money but also at fulfilling its social responsibility.