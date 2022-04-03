MoU signed to provide free OPD services to traffic cops

The Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation (HMWF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karachi traffic police to provide free outpatient department services to traffic policemen and their families.
DIG traffic police Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and Executive Director HMWF Arsalan Hashmani signed the MoU on Saturday. The traffic cops and their families, and the families of the martyred traffic policemen could avail the OPD services at the foundation.
