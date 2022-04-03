Woman commits suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in the Dalmia area on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 35-year-old Perveen, wife of Wazir.

While sharing the findings of the initial investigation, Aziz Bhatti police said the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with her dupatta after a dispute over a family matter. The investigation is continuing.