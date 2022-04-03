Wahab inaugurates road in District Malir

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of Murad Memon Road near Kandiyani Bridge.

He said the promises made with the people of Malir would be fulfilled and uplift projects in the area would be completed this year.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said, had always lived up to the expectations of the people and was with the public in any case. The Sindh government had signed an agreement with four international companies to generate electricity from waste, he added.

“The Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will start work in District Central within a month to carry out the work of garbage collection from the seventh district of Karachi," the KMC administrator said while addressing the inaugural function for the construction of Murad Memon Road from the Urban Forest till Kandiyani Bridge.

Sindh Assembly member Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, PPP Malir President Salman Abdullah Murad, DMC Malir Administrator Riaz Khatri, Project Director Neighbourhood Scheme Nazir Memon and others were also present in the occasion.

Wahab said that many people made promises but the PPP chairman, Sindh chief minister and PPP workers kept their promises. He added that the PPP believed in working for the people without discrimination.

He remarked that he was glad that work was being carried out to improve streets in collaboration with the World Bank. The construction work of the Kakri Ground Lyari would be completed in six months and it would provide an international level sports complex for the people of Lyari, he said.

The KMC administrator explained that a big ground in Sherpao Colony had earlier been illegally occupied but now approval had also given for the construction of a stadium there and its foundation stone would be laid next week.

He said a football ground would be constructed at Hussain Chowk, Benazir Park in Ibrahim

Hyderi.

The old football stadium in Gizri was also being converted into a modern sports complex, he added.

Wahab also announced that old-fashioned food streets in the city would be upgraded. Work was under way on the Boat Basin food street, which was being renovated according to international standards, he added. "Four new parks are also being built around it.”

He said the government had also started work for upgrading the old city area of Kharadar.

Responding to media queries, he said that according to the constitution, the Punjab chief minister should have submitted his resignation to the governor but he submitted it to the prime minister, and surprisingly it was accepted by the governor.

"The Article 95 of the Constitution clearly states that once a no-confidence motion is passed against the Prime Minister, that person cannot remain the prime minister and the assembly has the power to elect a new leader of the house," he added.

The KMC administrator said that the president of Pakistan should convene a new meeting after the success of the no-confidence motion to elect a new prime minister. The president has no authority to violate the constitution, Wahab declared.

He said that the failure of the prime minister to deliver was not an international conspiracy but the result of a conspiracy hatched up by his spokespersons.