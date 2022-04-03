PTI flexes muscles on streets of Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued with its ‘Karwan-e-Wafa’ demonstration on its second day on Saturday to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been facing a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

A day earlier on Friday, PTI demonstrators reached Teen Talwar in Clifton from various areas of the city to pledge their loyalty to the PM. They condemned the disgruntled MNAs of their party who have announced to vote against the PM.

On Saturday, a march led by the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and PTI Karachi President Bilal Abdul Ghaffar, started in Korangi where MPA Raja Azhar and other local leaders had arranged a camp.

The rally marched on different roads of the city, proceeding to Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, and Sohrab Goth where PTI workers and supporters welcomed it by showering flower petals and chanting slogans in favour of the PM.

Sheikh, Ghaffar and other PTI leaders distributed pamphlets among the people to propagate the PTI’s stance on the current political situation of the country, the point of view of the PM on internal and external issues being faced by the nation and the achievements of the PTI government in different sectors.

Speaking to the gathering and media persons, Sheikh said the people of Karachi had expressed confidence in the courageous and selfless leadership of Khan. He lamented that political parties had become part of a conspiracy against the homeland.

He said that the enthusiastic participation of people in the Kawaran-e-Wafa rally indicated that the PTI would clean sweep next elections in Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader asserted said that the nation would witness today (Sunday) on D-Chowk in Islamabad the sincere, dedicated and patriotic political leadership on the one side and all the traitors and self-serving elements on the other side.

He remarked that traitors serving foreign agendas and interests had been exposed before the nation and the PM would thwart their conspiracies and smoothly sail out of the foreign-funded crisis with the support of the people of Pakistan.

“PM Imran Khan will be triumphant and opponents will be caught in their own trap.”

He maintained that the PM had reinvigorated the national spirit of the Pakistani nation and now the entire country was fervently responding to the call of the premier.

Ghaffar, who is also a member of the Sindh Assembly, said that the people of Karachi with their remarkable support to the Karawan-e-Wafa rally had pronounced their judgement in favour of the

prime minister and they seemed committed and determined to fail the foreign-funded agenda.

He said that after the revelation of foreign influences, it was no longer a battle of the survival of the PM and PTI government but it had become a battle for the sovereignty of the country.

Azhar said the results of the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were a reflection of the desires of the people of Pakistan. “The people across the country are coming forward to extend their support to PM Imran Khan,” he added.

Later, the Karachi PTI chapter asked the party workers to gather on Bahadurabad’s Char Minar roundabout for a sit-in.

In a video message, Ghaffar directed the party leaders and workers to reach at the Char Minar roundabout to join the sit-in that started at 11 pm on Saturday night. “A peaceful protest will be held in view of PM Imran Khan's call,” Ghaffar said.

He said the party’s struggle is for the survival of the country, not the PM. “Karachi’s residents will send a message through their participation in the sit-in that they are not with the traitors of the country,” Ghaffar said.

“We are with Pakistan and we will not allow anyone to harm the country,” he said.