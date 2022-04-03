Man sentenced to death for murdering wife, two children

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife and two children in Orangi town area.

Mohammad Shadeed was prosecuted for murdering his wife Anila and two children on April 21, 2019.

According to the prosecution, Mohammad Shadeed had slaughtered his wife and children over a matrimonial dispute.

The defence counsel submitted that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge against the accused and the motive for the crime through solid and concrete evidence.

He submitted that the prosecution did not produce any eyewitness to the incident and the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation.

The deputy district attorney submitted that sufficient incriminating evidence had been produced on record to connect the accused with the commission of offence. He submitted that the witnesses deposed that the accused used to maltreat his wife after quarrels and he had killed his wife and two children by cutting their throats with a knife. After hearing the arguments of the case and examining the evidence, additional and district sessions judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan observed that the accused had brutally murdered his wife and children and the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

The court said that there was the presence of strong circumstantial evidence as well as medical evidence which had proved the charge against the accused. The court handed down the death sentence to Shadeed and directed him to pay Rs100,000 as fine and Rs200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victims.