Page from history

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while referring to the letter showed by PM Imran Khan at a political gathering, called it the red light at the tail of the truck. He further said that the PM was using the alleged threatening letter to save himself and that “his actions are tarnishing the image of Pakistan as well as national institutions.” It seems that he has forgotten how his grandfather, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, waved a letter which he said he received from the ‘white elephant’ – the symbol of the Republican Party in the US, which was in power at that time. Undoubtedly, a politician of considerable stature – ZA Bhutto – was not tarnishing the image of his country or state institutions. The rest is history.
It is unfortunate that the grandson of a great leader who was subjected to judicial murder has simply forgotten about similar threats received in the past.
Aamir Aqil
Lahore
