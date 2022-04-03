Be careful

This refers to the editorial, ‘Freudian slip?’ (April 1). It is a fact that when an individual feels that he is going to get hurt, he does one of the following two things. One, he steps back. Second, he fights till the last. PM Imran Khan has vowed to fight till the end. In such situations, a person can find himself in unexpected situations where he acts without any planning.
This is what happened with the PM during his speech. He wasn’t careful and he said something he shouldn’t have said. It is good that ever since Imran Khan came to power, he routinely addressed the nation to inform them about various developments. But one feels that when the PM is talking with people, he needs to be extremely careful.
Naseer Ahmed
Awaran
