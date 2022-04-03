Fatal accidents

The number of road accidents is increasing at a rapid pace across the country. Most of the time, teenagers aged 12 to 15 are victims of fatal traffic accidents that occur due to careless driving. There are some reports that highlight how a large number of car drivers do not have driving licences. What lies at the root of this problem is lack of awareness.

The government should conduct intensive awareness campaigns and workshops to educate people about traffic laws and safety rules.

Deedag Bashir

Hub