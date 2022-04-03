The recent agreement between the PPP and the MQM-P is a welcome development. The two parties have agreed to stabilise a long-term relationship to work together for the betterment of Sindh. Residents of Karachi are hopeful that this agreement is likely to go a long way in the city’s development. Both the parties are popular in the province, and it is hoped that they will work together to resolve the existing issues.

It is equally important to mention that those people who are aware of the city’s political history know that such agreements usually meet an unfortunate end. Still, for the betterment of the city and its people, we hope that this time things will be different.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi