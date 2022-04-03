Hope against hope

The opposition parties have succeeded to get ‘the required number’ in the National Assembly, which is sufficient to oust the present prime minister. But there is a big segment of ordinary people who are still hopeful and looking for a miracle for the failure of the no-confidence vote, ensuring that the present PM would stay for some more time.

It is true that the prime minister has lost the support of his allies, but he has won the confidence of people who want that he completes his tenure. Let us see that what happens in the coming days as we are living in a country where anything is possible in politics.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi