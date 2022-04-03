From allegations of the US conspiring with the opposition to oust PM Imran Khan to Shahbaz Sharif saying ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ (beggars being Pakistan; the choice being taking on the US), to COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and saying that Pakistan seeks to broaden ties with the US and China, but not at the expense of relations with the other nor playing into camp politics –Pakistan’s foreign policy dilemmas have been at full display the past week. Starting with the March 27 revelation by Prime Minister Imran Khan – that a foreign conspiracy was out to get him in collusion with the opposition – the whole matter has been handled terribly by the government. Instead of issuing a demarche immediately on receiving the memo regarding the alleged communication, the government chose to first keep quiet and then drop this bombshell at a political rally. Then PM Imran Khan had a momentary ‘slip of tongue’ in a live address and named the US as being behind the ‘conspiracy’. And now we have the sitting government mulling over treason cases against opposition leaders said to be involved in this alleged plot.

Foreign policy is a balancing act. Choices have to be made, compromises put in place, and a distinct line taken on how to approach matters – even those that may be seen as hawkish or bullish. Regardless of the memo, the fact is that Pakistan’s policymakers have to think of the IMF programme to Pakistan, the FATF greylist, the military and defence ties between Pakistan and the US, and the current economic crisis in the country. It is absolutely true that the alliance with the US, which has existed for Pakistan since the 1950s, has not always worked in Pakistan’s favour. But, taking a cue from Shahbaz Sharif – but using less unsavoury words – we do need to work together to make ours a stronger nation able to take on the world. During the past few years, Pakistan’s relations with old friends have cooled down to a great degree – be it China, the US, or even Saudi Arabia – and the country has been a bit isolated. In such times, PM Imran Khan’s ill-timed visit to Russia on the eve of its invasion on Ukraine hardly sent out the right signals, which is not to say that Pakistan should join any one camp in the new cold war that has already started. However, at least a verbal condemnation of an international aggression was in order.

On the domestic front, building a narrative that alleges a US-led conspiracy to overthrow a sitting PM, and labelling opposition members as traitors can only lead to trouble. A mainstream political party pegging its future politics on outright anti-Americanism can be dangerous in a country where there is a hearty enough appetite for conspiracy theories, where any such protests can get violent very quickly and where a political slogan can spill over into the cultural and social sphere. What does the PTI intend to do about burning effigies and flags? Irrespective of the domestic political scenario, Pakistan needs to keep its overall balance in international politics. An independent foreign policy without joining one camp or another is the right approach. Pakistan has tremendous stakes in its relations with Western powers such the European Union and the US. We also need stable relations in the region with China, India, and of course Russia. This requires adept handling of foreign policy, especially keeping in mind the precarious economic situation the country is going through.