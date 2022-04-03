Need stressed for Pak-Italy trade

ISLAMABAD: Italian ambassador Andreas Ferrarese met a business delegation on Saturday and discussed prospects for improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The envoy met Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, where Ferrarese stressed on need further strengthen trade and economic relations with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

He said Pakistan could achieve multiple benefits for its economy by developing close cooperation with Italy. “More awareness in the Italian business community about Pakistan will help in enhancing trade relations.”

He suggested the business community to focus on value addition of its products, saying Italy could help it with its advanced technology in various fields including marble and tourism.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, president ICCI said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy was not reflective of their true potential and urged both the countries to focus on developing strong business linkages between their private sectors to increase bilateral trade volume.

He said technological cooperation of both the countries in textiles, construction, marble, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, processed food, dairy, livestock, and other sectors would enable the country to upgrade its industrial capacity and produce value added products for exports promotion.

The envoy said Pakistan has huge reserves of marble and granite and Italian technology would help it to produce value-added marble products and boost their exports.

He stated that Pakistan was offering incentives to foreign investors and Italian companies should take benefit of these opportunities by exploring JVs and investment in Pakistan.