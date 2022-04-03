FPCCI for women empowerment

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday urged promotion of women entrepreneurs and workforce, saying their inclusion could contribute to economic growth in the country.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president FPCCI, said women account for 52 percent of country’s population and neglecting their empowerment, emancipation, and participation could make “no economic or business sense.”

He was speaking to a joint delegation of Rawalpindi and Hazara women chambers that visited capital office of FPCCI at Islamabad.

Amin Ullah Baig, vice president FPCCI, said the apex trade body advocated hiring woman workforce in every industry. No economy could flourish without an active participation of women, he added.

He said despite all hurdles and impediments, women have performed exceedingly well for the country.

During the visit, businesswomen discussed ways to raise their concerns to right quarters. The meeting was also attended by Firdousia Fazal, Uzma Shahid Butt, Asma Kanwal, and other women entrepreneurs.