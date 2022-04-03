Gold down Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs150 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also declined by Rs129 to Rs112,568. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,925.

Silver rates witnessed no change at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.