Gold down Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs150 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also declined by Rs129 to Rs112,568. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,925.
Silver rates witnessed no change at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
ISLAMABAD: Italian ambassador Andreas Ferrarese met a business delegation on Saturday and discussed prospects for...
KARACHI: World Trade Organisation conducted 5th Trade Policy Review of Pakistan, where the country was commended for...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry on Saturday urged promotion of women entrepreneurs...
Washington: The US labor market has almost recovered from the mass joblessness caused by the pandemic, adding hundreds...
Ag AFPBaghdad: Iraq exported $11.07 billion of oil last month, the highest level for half a century, as crude prices...
New Delhi: India and Australia signed an interim free trade deal on Saturday that cuts tariffs on billions of dollars...
Comments