Stocks to barge ahead on bargain hunting

Stocks are poised to move forward putting at least political worries behind as no-trust vote has become a dead letter, as there are oodles of irresistible bargains up for grabs in the market, dealers said.

Although, stock market posted some gains in the outgoing week, it might bag more gains if political uncertainty is defused.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said the market witnessed an eventful week as both, the incumbent government and the opposition rallied support ahead of a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

“Market has largely digested the political events, coupled with decline in international oil and coal prices, which garnered investor interest in the cement sector, and brought the bulls back, as concerns over inflation have died down,” the brokerage said.

Although some shuffling in support by minority parties added midweek pressure, the market closed at 45,152 points, witnessing a noteworthy jump of 1,601 points, up 3.7 percent week-on-week.

This was the highest weekly return of the local bourse since July 31, 2020.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (266 points), commercial banks (241pts), technology & communication (182 points), fertiliser (152 points), and power generation and distribution (111 points).

Whereas, sectors that weighed the index down were leather & tanneries (9 points) and leasing companies (1 points). Scrips that boosted the index were SYS (129 points), LUCK (129 points), MTL (69 points), HUBC (68 points), and ENGRO (57 points). The major laggards were COLG (16 points), SRVI (9 points), and EFERT (6 points).

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $15.55 million compared to a net sell of $ 4.12 million in the last week.

Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($13.7 million) and fertiliser ($ 0.6 million). On the local front, buying was reported by banks/DFIs ($15.7 million) followed by Individuals ($7.5 million).

Average volumes hit 310 million shares, up 116 percent week-on-week, while average value traded settled at $44 million, up 72 percent week-on-week.

During the outgoing week Lucky Cement unveiled a solar project, ECC approved local gas supply to two urea plants, Ogra took up issues relating to PDC and IFEM with stakeholders, MPCL commenced production at Sachal gas processing complex, banks/DFIs approved Rs435bn loans under TERF, ADB signed $300 million loan deal for Pakistan’s market development programme, Ghandhara started booking for newly-launched SUVs.

Analysts said political noise was expected to be pushed back after the vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Moreover, with Ukraine-Russia peace talks in progress, commodity prices were also expected to further decline, they added.

Topline Securities said the ongoing positivity in the market could be attributed to a decline in commodity prices and political clarity no-trust move.

During the week foreign corporates sold equities net worth $10.43 million as of Friday, this selling was largely concentrated in banks.

On the local front mutual funds and insurances sold equities net worth $3.78 million and $2.57 million respectively as of Friday, whereas banks and individuals purchased equities worth $11.61 million and $5.45 million respectively as of yesterday.

CPI inflation increased to 12.72 percent in March 2022 compared to 12.24 percent in February 2022, Pakistan Bureau of Statistic (PBS) data showed. In February, the CPI was recorded at 12.24 percent, and in March 2021, it was at 9.1 percent.