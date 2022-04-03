Rupee unlikely to recover in near-term

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain under pressure in coming week on apparently unending political showdown in the country, dealers said.

In the outgoing week, the local unit reached to a historic low of Rs184.09 against the US dollar in the interbank market. It had started the week at Rs181.78, and lost Rs2.31 in a week.

In last one month, the domestic currency has declined by Rs6.62 or 3.2 percent against the dollar.

“Political uncertainty during the outgoing week kept the rupee under pressure, which was further intensified after some massive payments on the external front,” dealers said.

Country’s foreign exchange reserved also plunged massively by $2.9 billion during the week, when the reserves fell to $18.554 billion.

During the upcoming week, dealers envisaged that political crisis would be holding the rupee under pressure, and rollover of $2.5 billion Chinese loan was also not expected to be materialised.

“Demand of the dollar is normal in the market for import payments, which have become costlier on high prices of energy and commodities in the international market.”

Zafar Paracha, general secretary at Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) said international donor institutions were watching political situation in the country keenly. They would not take the decision until the political dust was settled, Paracha added.

He pointed out that Chinese loan had matured and its rollover was necessary to ease off the pressed external payment pressure. “However, it’s not looking possible at the time.”

Pakistan’s negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also stalled because of political crisis in the country as the international institution would wait until the situation becomes clear on the political front.

Out of $6 billion IMF programme, Pakistan has received $3 billion so far and the country is upbeat to hold negotiations with IMF for next release of tranche to support its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Paracha said political situation was the main reason for pressure on the rupee as economic indicators were positive to support the local unit against the dollar.

He stated that remittances were growing as well exports were posting healthy gains. “Country’ revenue collection also recorded substantial growth in first nine months of current financial year.”

Paracha said during upcoming week, the political situation might not improve as the government and opposition were engaged in a showdown, which would further create negative sentiments for the rupee against the dollar.

In the open market, the dollar roared past Rs185.50 against the rupee during the outgoing week.