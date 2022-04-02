Six league matches proposed to cash in on Pak-India rivalry

ISLAMABAD: Six League matches topped up by one-off or best-of-three finals are on the cards in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) document of the proposal that board chairman Ramiz Raja is set to table on April 10 at the ICC Board’s meeting in Dubai.

The main focus of the prepared document is to cash the Indio-Pak cricket rivalry as well as Australia and England’s traditional contest on the cricketing field.

The salient features of the document known by ‘The News’ revealed that India has been penciled as one of the four participating sides in the Four-Nation T20 Super League Series proposal.

Australia and England are the other participating sides in the concept, which, if goes through, will see the Asian neighbours competing at the highest level on an annual basis.

According to the proposal, the quadrangular series will be played on a single league basis around September/October, which is a slow cricket period due to the eve of cricket seasons in Australia, India and Pakistan, and due to the tail-end of the cricket season in England.

The event host, the concept paper says, will be decided amongst the four participants, with each participating side to stage the tournament on a rotation basis. The ICC, like its other global events, will run the tournament.

The proposal suggests the concept has the potential to further enhance ICC revenues by around US$750million through media rights and other commercial avenues, which can then be distributed amongst the participating side and other ICC members through a distribution model.

“This is a well thought out and strategic paper in which the ICC and its members have been encouraged and invited to explore an untapped event opportunity around traditional rivalries in cricket, turn them into a cricket extravaganza, attract new generation of cricketers, speed up cricket development and maximise revenues for the members.

“This 4-Nation T20 Super League concept not only provides context, which will undoubtedly be tempting and appealing to the commercial partners, it will also become a much-anticipated event across the globe as cricket fans and followers want to see Pakistan play India or Australia take on England or India meet England or Pakistan face Australia on an annual basis,” sources close to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal told ‘The News’.

Pakistan and India only play in ICC events. Their men’s teams last met in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, while their next meeting is scheduled in Melbourne in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.

In the 2024-2031 ICC Events cycle, four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups have been scheduled. West Indies and United States will jointly host the 2024 tournament, 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2028 event and England, Ireland and Scotland will hold the 2030 competition.

“It is not an attempt to undermine the ICC Events or the ICC Events Cycle, but to add another short, sharp and sweet tournament to the calendar year that has not been considered despite having a strong fan appetite as well as commercial value and viewership opportunity.

“The ICC tried the ICC Super Series in 2005, so there is no harm in testing waters for another event. As custodians and leaders of the global game, it is our obligation and responsibility to look at the bigger picture, a picture that serves the game, its members and more importantly, its fans and supporters,” sources in support of the concept said.

“If World Rugby can organise Rugby World Cup Sevens alongside the Rugby World Cup and the two events contributed to the significant growth of rugby in various regions, cricket can learn from this and give the global game an event that is a win-win for the ICC, members, commercial partners and the fans.