Sri Lanka to play two Tests in BD in May

DHAKA: Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh next month to play a two-Test series, their second visit to the country in as many years, cricket authorities said.
The first Test will be played in Chittagong from May 15 while the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the second Test from May 23.
Both the Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement late on Thursday.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are currently fifth and eighth in the World Test Championship rankings.
Sri Lanka played three One-day Internationals during a 2021 series in Bangladesh which the hosts won 2-1.
