Harmer’s all-round effort makes it SA day

DURBAN: Off-spinner Simon Harmer ended an absence of more than six years by taking four wickets and putting South Africa in charge on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Friday.

Bangladesh were 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa’s 367 all out. Harmer took four for 42 in 20 overs.

Harmer, 32, had not played in a Test match since November 2015.

He signed a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017, making him ineligible to play for South Africa before the system came to an end in 2020.

Now classified as an overseas player for the county and again becoming available for his country, Harmer took 491 first-class wickets during his time away from international cricket.

Harmer made the first breakthrough in the last over before tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for nine with the third ball of his second over.

He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with a superb delivery which drifted in and spun past the bat.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque fell without scoring in Harmer’s next over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at silly point.

The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer’s fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. —AFP

Bangladesh won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings

Elgar (c)c †Liton b Khaled 67

Erwee b Mehidy Hasan 41

Petersen run out Mehidy Hasan 19

Temba Bavuma not out 53

Rickelton c Mominul b Ebadot 21

Verreynne † lbw b Khaled Ahmed 28

Wiaan c Mahmudul b Khaled 0

Keshav b Ebadot 19

Harmer not out 38

Williams c Mahmudul Joy b Khaled 12

Olivier lbw b Mehidy 12

Extras: (b 6, lb 3, nb 3, w 5) 17

Total: (121 Ov, RR: 3.03) 367

Fall: 1-113, 2-117, 34.1 ov, 3-146, 45.6 ov, 4-180, 57.2 ov, 5-245, 82.2 ov, 6-245, 82.3 ov, 7-298, 97.6 ov, 8-298, 98.1 ov, 9-332, 108.6 ov, 10-367, 120.6 ov

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 23-4-69-0, Ebadot Hossain 29-10-86-2, Khaled Ahmed 25-3-92-4, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 40-8-94-3, Mominul Haque 4-0-17-0,

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Mahmudul Hasan Joy not out 44

Shadman Islam b Harmer 9

Najmul Hossain b Harmer 38

Mominul (c) c Petersen b Harmer 0

Mushfiqur c †Verreynne b Harmer 7

Taskin Ahmed not out 0

Total: (49 Ov, RR: 2.00) 98/4

Yet to bat: Litton Das †, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Fall: 1-25, 10.3 ov, 2-80, 37.1 ov, 3-80, 39.3 ov, 4-94, 45.5 ov

Bowling: Duanne Olivier 4-1-9-0, Lizaad Williams 5-0-15-0, Simon Harmer 20-7-42-4, Keshav Maharaj 19-10-24-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-8-0

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus