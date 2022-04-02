Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden title win

LAHORE: Yasir Shah-led Balochistan made history when they defeated defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight wickets to clinch the Pakistan Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. This was Balochistan’s first title since the inception of the new domestic structure in 2019.

Set 172 to win, Balochistan achieved the target in the 32nd over for the loss of two wickets.

The 19-year-old Abdul Wahid Bangalzai took the centrestage in the final with a brilliant unbeaten 80 off 77 balls. The ight-hander hit nine fours and two sixes in his innings to ensure a commanding victory for his side.

Bangalzai added 77 runs for the second wicket with Haseebullah (45 off 58, six fours) to provide his side a solid platform. Asad Shafiq, who batted at number four, returned undefeated on 21 off 33 balls (one four) in a 70-run unbeaten third wicket stand with Bangalzai.

Balochistan took away the glittering Pakistan Cup trophy besides Rs5 million winners’ prize. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged Rs2.5 million.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were asked to bat first by Balochistan captain Yasir. Right-arm fast Khurram Shahzad sent back Ashfaq Ahmed in the first over for naught. Kamran Ghulam held the innings together as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end. The right-hander scored 70 off 91 balls (seven fours, one six). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were folded for 171 runs in 46 overs as leg-spinner Yasir took four wickets for 33 in 10 overs. Khurram and Akif Javed took two wickets apiece.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had annexed the U13, U16, U19, National T20 Cup and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy titles and were looking to take the sixth title home, but failed to do so because of brilliant bowling and captaincy of Yasir and batting from young right-handed batter Bangalzai.

Yasir was named the player-of-the-match. He also won the best bowler of the tournament award. Haseebullah was named the player and best batter of the tournament. Mohammad Haris won the best wicketkeeper award.