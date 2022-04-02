 
close
Saturday April 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tunisia probes speaker

By AFP
April 02, 2022

Tunis: Tunisia has summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for "conspiracy against state security" after lawmakers met online in the North African nation, a spokesman said on Friday.

Rached Ghannouchi, who also heads the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, received a summons on Thursday "to question him about the holding of a plenary meeting", party spokesman Imed Khemiri said.

Comments