UK’s Covid infections hit record high as free tests end

London: Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free government testing ended for millions in England.
Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week, the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics said.
It said one in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid during that week, up from one in 16 the week before. "The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK," ONS senior statistician Kara Steel said.
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the flashpoint occupied West...
Tunis: Tunisia has summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for "conspiracy against state...
Frankfurt: An officer in the German army reserve has been charged with spying for allegedly passing information to...
London: Tom Herring knows exactly what he was doing on April 2, 1982. He was 31, a member of the 3rd Battalion The...
Washington: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organisation and four...
Sydney: Australia will be forced to pay up to Aus$5.5 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of...
Comments