‘Houses eat up 47pc of electricity’

LAHORE: An official from Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Friday said energy efficient products should be manufactured to curb power crisis in the country, especially for residential sector that consume around 47 percent of total electricity.

Deputy director at PSQCA Mohammad Rizwan said this while speaking to an awareness seminar on ‘Minimum Energy Performance Standard for Electric Fan’. The session was organised with collaboration of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He added about 8 million fans were being manufactured in the country every year, and each ceiling fan consumed 85 to 150 watts of energy. He urged for energy efficient products, saying they could save much of energy wasted in the residential sector.

Speaking to the occasion, Asghar Ali and Asad Khan Kirmani of PSQCA also seconded the suggestions from Rizwan. The officers said with consultation of all stakeholders, standard for energy efficient fan had been revised. “More than 15 companies have started manufacturing their products under the same standard voluntarily.”

They added that PSQCA would support the companies, which manufacture energy efficient fans and other related products. “PSQCA is also facilitating industry in licensing and has developed 6127 standards for various items while 16241 standards have been adopted.”