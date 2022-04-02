LTO assures resolving tax issues

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore on Friday assured textile mills owners resolving their tax concerns, saying issue of payment of refund claims to be resolved on priority basis.

Shuja Khan, chief commissioner at LTO, visited All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab office and met members of the association to discuss tax issues the textile mills owners had been pointing.

The commissioner said FASTER plus (tax system) was processing refunds in 48 hours, and the refund process had improved in general, he claimed.

“FASTER plus is efficiently processing refunds electronically up to 80 percent without human involvement. Remaining 20 percent may have some issues of filing, which after resolution shall also be processed on fast track,” he added.

The commissioner said issuance of exemption certificates was already automated and the process would be expedited to avoid undue delays, if any, faced by member mills of APTMA Punjab, he mentioned.

He said undue inclusion of all buyers and suppliers of the suspected units in investigations on detection of any case of tax fraud might cause harassment to genuine tax payers.

He also informed that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was working to develop a new software, which could eliminate flying/bogus invoices.