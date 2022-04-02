SRB March revenue up 30pc

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Friday posted 30 percent growth in its revenue collection in March this year, as compared to collection in the same month last year.
According to SRB, it collected Rs14.90 billion in March as compared to Rs11.46 billion of the previous year.
During third quarter of the financial year 2021-22, SRB collected Rs39.33 billion, as compared to collection of Rs31.49 billion during third quarter of FY 2020-21, showing a 25 percent growth.
The board attributed the growth to support from Sindh government and efforts of its officers and staff.
“The continuous support of the government of Sindh and the devotion and dedication of the officers and staff of the SRB has yielded the result in the shape of the afore-mentioned revenue collection and revenue growth,” said SRB Spokesperson Muhammad Ali Mazgani.
The board is eyeing on as assigned revenue target of Rs150 billion for the current financial year.
