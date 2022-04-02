Gold rises Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Friday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,450 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs86 to Rs112,697. In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,931 per ounce.

Silver rates witnessed no change at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.

