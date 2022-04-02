Islamic banking assets surpass Rs5 trillion mark in 2021

KARACHI: Rising appetite for Shariah-compliance and addition of 500 Islamic banking branches helped Islamic Banking Industry (IBI) reach new peaks during 2021 with its assets surpassing Rs5 trillion mark to stand at Rs5,577 billion.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Islamic Banking Bulletin for the quarter ending December 2021, assets of IBI grew by 30.6 percent, while deposits increased by 24.2 percent to reach Rs4,211 billion.

As a result of this strong growth, the market share of Islamic banking assets and deposits in the overall banking industry increased to 18.6 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively, by end December 2021.

The increase in assets of IBI was driven by both financing to the private and public sector and investments in Shariah-compliant securities.

Financing by the IBI recorded a rise of Rs716 billion (38.1 percent) during CY21, which is also the highest ever increase during a year. Further, investments in the industry witnessed a growth of Rs591 billion (46.9 percent) during CY21 on the back of domestic sovereign Sukuk issued by the government of Pakistan.

On funding side, current deposits and saving deposits of IBI witnessed significant increase of Rs441 billion and Rs277 billion respectively during CY21.

The growth in deposits are also owed to the fact that, during CY21, the availability of Islamic banking services increased in the country with the addition of 500 new Islamic banking branches.

The total number of branches now stand at 3,956 across 125 districts, which is around 25 percent of the total number of commercial banks’ branches in the country.

SBP said that IBI has been playing a significant role in the implementation of various measures taken in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and several other key initiatives to promote financing for low-cost housing and SMEs and digitisation.

During the pandemic, SBP introduced Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) - a concessionary refinance facility aimed at promoting investment both new and expansion and/or balancing, and Modernization and Replacement (BMR) that has been highly appreciated by the business community.

In the disbursement of financing under TERF, the IBI also contributed significantly with a sizable share of 38 percent in total amount disbursed.

Similarly, under the flagship initiative of Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar, a financing facility to promote affordable housing, the share of IBI has been 49 percent in total disbursements and 58 percent in total approved amount of financing.

In case of Roshan Digital Account, Islamic banks have been able to attract sizable investment in Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates (INPCs) with a share of 46 percent to total inflows under NPCs.

Islamic banking has been witnessing robust growth over the years on the back of SBP’s leading role in creating a conducive environment for the expansion of Islamic banking industry. It remained an important pillar of SBP’s strategy to promote financial inclusion in the country.

The SBP took several key initiatives in CY21 to support the industry. It issued third five year strategic plan 2021-25 for IBI providing a roadmap and headline targets.

The central bank also introduced Shariah-compliant standing ceiling facility and open market operations, development of transaction structure of domestic Ijarah Sukuk for fresh issuance(s) and its re-opening thereafter with multiple assets; and issued Shariah-compliant regulations for the lender of the last resort facility.

The SBP further issued instructions on Shariah non-compliance risk management, strengthening of Shariah governance mechanism; and numerous other initiatives for awareness creation for general public and capacity building of relevant stakeholders.

The central bank has been playing an active and leading role in the promotion of Islamic banking globally at various international forums.

Currently, SBP Governor Reza Baqir is the chairperson of the Council and the General Assembly of the prestigious Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) for the year 2022.

SBP would host the next IFSB Council meeting in May 2022. IFSB is an international standard-setting organisation that promotes and enhances the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry.