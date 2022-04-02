JI, PTI win 2 each tehsil chairman seats in Dir

DIR: The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) won two tehsil chairman slots each in six tehsils of Upper Dir while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured one seat each in the second phase of local government elections held on Thursday.

According to complete unofficial results issued here on Friday, the JI candidate Rafiullah got 12,026 votes followed by the PTI candidate Jamilur Rehman’s 10,759 and the PPP Israr Khan secured 7,455 votes in Dir tehsil chairman seat, the headquarters of the district.

In Larjam tehsil, the PTI candidate Abdul Latif Khan secured 13,748 votes and won the tehsil chairman top slot while his rival Hanifullah of the JI got 8,205 votes.

The PPP candidate Masihullah polled 5,749 votes in this Larjam tehsil.

Similarly in a major upset, the PML-N candidate Muhammad Zada got 5,830 votes and was elected the tehsil chairman in Kalkot by only 7 votes.

His rival Malik Ziaur Rehman of the JI polled 5,823 votes who, according to party sources, challenged the count and asked for a recounting of votes. The PTI candidate Rahimullah secured 3,826 votes.

In the Barawal tehsil, the JI candidate Jehan Alam Khan won by bagging 6, 980 votes while his rival Jamilur Rehman of the PTI got 5,406 votes.

The PPP candidate Muhammad Ibrahim polled 4,522 votes in this tehsil.

In Wari, the PTI candidate Ayanullah defeated the candidates of JI and PPP by obtaining 21,032 votes.

The JI candidate Malik Hazrat Bilal bagged 15,202 votes and Shamshad Khan of the PPP polled 11,974.

The PPP won only one seat of the tehsil chairman in the Sheringal tehsil, where its candidate, Shah Wali Khan, got 6,514 votes.

His rival, Inayat Said of the JI, bagged 6,451 votes and Malik Shakirullah Khan of the ruling party PTI polled 6,160.