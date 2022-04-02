Resignation only option for PM Imran: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Amjad Khan Afridi has said that the joint opposition in the National Assembly presented 172 members in support of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said that the only honourable option left with Imran Khan is now to resign and he should resign as he had lost majority in the house.

He posed a question as to what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to prove by staging protest rallies in the country.

He said that by taking out protest rallies against the PTI dissident MNAs, who left their party over principles, the ruling class wanted to strangulate democracy.

He said the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has forgotten his constitutional status and prestige of his chair in the love of his captain Imran Khan but such undemocratic activities would not help them at this stage.

Amjad Afridi said that instead of solving problems of people, the chief minister wanted to play his role for his leader, who has lost confidence of the people and elected representatives in the parliament.

He said that Imran Khan should have presented only 172 people in the house, instead of demonstrating a show of power on the streets.

He said the PTI rulers had made life miserable for people during their three and a half years tenure and deceived the nation only on hollow slogans.