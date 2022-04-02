MoU signed to carry out research on e-tourism, hospitality

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the FAST National University of Commuter and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar Campus, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost linkages between the academia and industry.

KPCTA Director General Muhammad Abid Wazir and Director FAST National University Dr Umar Usman signed the MoU at a ceremony here. After signing the protocol, Muhammad Abid Wazir said that MoU between the KPCTA and the FAST National University would prove a milestone in promoting education and industry.

He said that the tourism and hospitality sector had become an industry in the present era in which the latest technology was being introduced to put it along modern lines.

The official said that collaboration between the two entities in research and acquiring skills in ecotourism would help create awareness among people and benefit them at grassroots level.

He said the incumbent government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakht-unkhwa to lure more tourists and visitors to the province.

The DG said that the government was committed to linking academia and industry to bring new talent to the limelight and create employment opportunities at the local level.

Dr Umar Usman said that students of FAST National University would carry out research on the idea of e-tourism and its advantages as well as tourism, hospitality to boost linkages between academia and industry.