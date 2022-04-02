JI makes comeback in second phase of LG polls

PESHAWAR: Struggling hard to regain its lost position during the second round of local government elections, especially in its stronghold of Malakand division, the Jamaat-e-Islami has managed to bag five tehsil councils and a number of village and neighborhood councils, which is considered as gradual comeback of the party into mainstream politics.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has, however, emerged as second largest party in the polls held on March 31 by winning at least 12 out of the total 64 union councils in 18 districts. It remained the runner-up on the majority of the seats.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) this time used every means to manage victory in the elections after its humiliating defeat in the first round of the polls. It was also much concerned about the victory in view of the no-confidence movement in the center against Prime Minister Imran Khan and it managed to secure a big victory with at least 30 tehsil mayors and chairmen.

Though a number of reasons contributed to the PTI’s victory. Still the vote bank of the ruling PTI has shown sharp decline in view of the results of the 2018 general elections in which they had secured victory in 95 percent of the constituencies for national and provincial assemblies.

The landslide victory of the ruling PTI in 2018 general elections had wiped out many parties from the political scene even in the stronghold. Jamaat-e-Islami was one of them, which had managed to win only one provincial assembly seat out of the nine provincial and three national assembly constituencies in the two districts of Dir, which was considered as its stronghold.

There were reasons for PTI’s victory both genuine and controversial. But, internal rifts and policies of the local, provincial and central leadership of JI had also contributed to the JI’s defeat in general elections.

This time, the party focused all its attention on the elections and maximum efforts were made to overcome the internal differences. The central and provincial leadership of the party gave maximum time to the election campaign and the best candidates were fielded to secure victory in the election.

The leaders and workers of the party were quite hopeful of winning a majority of the seats at least in the two districts of Dir – Upper and Lower. But the overall political situation in the country and the use of both hook and crook by the provincial government to win the elections shattered their expectations.

But in the given circumstances winning five seats of tehsil chairmen in the two districts of Dir is quite encouraging for a party, which had lost everything in the general elections. Like, 2018 general elections, JI has lost most of the seats to PTI, which should not be a matter of so serious concern as the artificial wave of the ruling party is expected to come down soon and JI would regain its strength in its strong pockets.

The most serious issue for JI is the entry of JUI-F in the two districts of Dir. JUI-F has increased its vote bank in Dir and in the current election, it won the important seat of mayor of Timergara tehsil, the headquarter of Lower Dir. This is something very alarming for the JI.

In other districts, the performance of the JI remained very poor. They were hopeful of clearing some seats in Malakand, Swat and Chitral but they badly failed to do so.

In the remaining districts, their vote bank was already not very encouraging and therefore they did not focus their attention on those districts even.

On the other hand, the performance of JUI-F in the second round of the election was not as impressive as it was in the first round. Still, it emerged as the second largest party in the province. It secured victory on a dozen seats and remained runner-up on the majority of the remaining ones. This shows that the JUI-F has become the most popular party in the province, especially during the last four years.