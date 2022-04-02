Traffic jams make Peshawarites suffer

PESHAWAR: The residents of the provincial capital suffered a lot on Friday due to the worst traffic jams caused by the protests staged by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government employees outside the provincial assembly.

The PTI workers, mostly youth, reached the Peshawar Press Club to stage the protest as reportedly ordered by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to register anger at the party legislators who had joined the opposition ranks.

The PTI workers were led by the party MPA Fazal Elahi Khan and others.

They were raising slogans against the estranged MNAs and the United States of America.

The protest disrupted the free flow of traffic on the nearby Sher Shah Suri Road and other roads as well.

The employees of various departments staged a protest rally outside the KP Assembly.

The protesters also offered Juma prayers at the protest site causing inconvenience to the motorists and commuters.

They were demanding a salary raise and the regularization of services in various government departments.

The protesters asked the government to raise the salaries of government employees in different provincial departments on a par with those serving the federal government.

The worst traffic jam troubled the residents of the provincial capital when the workers of the ruling party started rallies from their respective constituencies and gathered outside the KP Assembly.

The police had to block all the roads leading to the provincial assembly which included the main artery in Peshawar.

Commuters and motorists remained stuck up in their vehicles on different roads for hours as the traffic was diverted to other roads which were not sufficient to handle the influx.

Reckless driving by public transporters and rickshaw owners also contributed to the blockage of roads.

It is worth mentioning here that the administration had issued directives to the relevant government departments for removing the passengers’ vehicles from the route running parallel to Bus Rapid Transport route by April 1.