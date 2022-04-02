NHA urged to build overhead bridges on KKH

MANSEHRA: The people have demanded the National Highway Authority (NHA) to construct overhead bridges and underpasses to end the traffic jam on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in the district.
“The traffic remains stuck at the KKH most of the time because of the massive rush and if the NHA is sincere to address this issue, it should construct overhead bridges and underpasses according to its commitment,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf information secretary Hazara Division, told reporters here on Friday.
He said that the NHA had submitted a surety bond with the Peshawar High Court stating that it would reduce the traffic burden on KKH after constructing overheads bridges and underpasses at Badra Chowk, Punjab Chowk, Pakhwal Chowk and another such point but to no avail.
“Two years has passed since this commitment but passengers and motorists are still suffering the brunt of the heavy traffic,” he added.
He said the passengers travelling between Mansehra and Abbottabad were also covering a hardly 30 minutes’ distance in over one and half hour because of the dilapidated condition of the KKH.
“If the NHA doesn’t re-carpet this strategically important artery the people would come onto the streets to protest against it,” Ajmal Khan maintained.
