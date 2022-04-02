PTI roars in CM’s native district

MINGORA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates emerged victorious in six out of the seven tehsils in Swat while one tehsil was one by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) in the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shahid Ali of PTI polled 36,938 and won the chairmanship of Babuzai Tehsil in Swat. Maulana Hujjatullah of JUIF got 21,633 votes and became runner-up.

In Barikot Tehsil, Kashif Ali of PTI got 12,420 votes and won the seat.

Fazle Akbar of Awami National Party (ANP) got 6,721 and came in second.

In Kabal Tehsil, Saeed Ahmad Khan of PTI received 30,086 votes and was declared the winner. ANP’s Rahmat Ali polled 15,338 and stood second.

In Matta Tehsil, Abdullah of PTI received 48,358 votes and won the chairmanship while Rahimullah of JUIF got 21,189 votes.

In Bahrain Tehsil, Shahid Ali of PTI 13,523 polled votes and was declared the winner while Syed Hakim Shah of Pakistan People’s Party managed to get 10,347 votes and became second.

In Khwazakhela Tehsil, PTI candidate Aftab Ali Khan obtained 18,342 votes and was declared successful. His rival Mujeeb-ur-Rahman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could poll 14,656 votes.

In Charbagh Tehsil, JUIF candidate Ehsanullah Khan 8,653 votes and emerged victorious. PTI’s Ali Haider Khan got 6,030.