Saturday April 02, 2022
Thesis defended

By Bureau report
April 02, 2022

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Haroon Khan has successfully defended his PhD thesis at Qurtuba University Peshawar.

His thesis title was “Impact of anti-terrorism laws on fundament rights in Pakistan: Prospects and Challanges”.

Prof Dr Najibullah served as his supervisor, while external examiner was Dr Manzoor Ahmad of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

