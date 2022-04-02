Thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Haroon Khan has successfully defended his PhD thesis at Qurtuba University Peshawar.
His thesis title was “Impact of anti-terrorism laws on fundament rights in Pakistan: Prospects and Challanges”.
Prof Dr Najibullah served as his supervisor, while external examiner was Dr Manzoor Ahmad of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.
