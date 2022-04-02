Man kills wife in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man killed his wife through hanging over domestic quarrels in Misri Banda area.
The police, while quoting the mother of the deceased, said that Sumera, a mother of three children, was hanged by his husband Gulrez. Her body was later shifted to District Headquarter Hospital. The police said Gulrez was later arrested in the murder case.
Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide by jumping into river while a child was electrocuted in separate incident. The 23-year-old Sameer, a resident of Armour Colony, jumped into the river. The rescue personnel were trying to recover the body from the river till the filing of this report.
MANSEHRA: The district administration would establish as many as 239 points to supply wheat flour on the subsidised...
DIR: The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf won two tehsil chairman slots each in six...
PESHAWAR: Thousands of patients suffered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the online system of Sehat Sahulat programme...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party provincial leader Amjad Khan Afridi has said that the joint opposition in the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the FAST National University of Commuter and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar Campus,...
PESHAWAR: Struggling hard to regain its lost position during the second round of local government elections,...
Comments