Tehsil chairmen slots: Independents win 5 out of 16 in upper parts of Hazara Division

MANSEHRA: The independents remained at top with five out of the 16 slots of tehsil chairmen in five districts of the upper parts of Hazara Division in the second phase of the local government elections.

The provisional consolidated statements of the results counts of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday revealed that five independents, four aspirants of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, three each of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and one aspirant of Qaumi Watan Party became the chairmen of different tehsils.

The PMLN aspirant, Sheikh Shafee, was elected as tehsil chairman of Mansehra who secured 56,093 votes against 47,776 of his close rival of PTI.

The PML-N aspirant Ibrahim Shah grabbed the Balakot tehsil chairman slot by securing 40,000 votes. The PTI’s aspirant Mushtaq Khan could get 27,930 votes.

Sardar Shah Khan of the PMLN won the tehsil chairman slot of Baffa-Pakhal by securing 42,133 votes while his rival aspirant of PTI Abdul Shakoor could get 31,943 votes.

An independent, Dilbar Khan, won Darband tehsil chairman slot by securing 3562 votes.

The PTI’s aspirant Nawabzada Hassam Khan was elected as tehsil chairman slot of Oghi.

In Judbah tehsil of Torghar district, JUI-Pakistan’s aspirant won elections and secured 2844 voters.

In Dore Mera tehsil, an independent, Shah Zaman, won the election and secured 2400 votes.

In Hassanzai tehsil of Torghar, an independent Momeen Gul was elected the tehsil chairman who got 4272 votes.

In Batara Kolai tehsil of Kolai-Palas district, the PTI’s aspirant Mohammad Iqbal was elected as chairman. He secured 1340 votes.

In Palas tehsil of the same district, Maulana Akram of PTI was elected as tehsil chairman who secured 2100 votes.

In Pattan tehsil of Lower Kohistan, an independent, Rehmatullah, was elected as tehsil chairman.

In Ranowali Bankhad tehsil of Lower Kohistan, the JUIF aspirant Maulana Fazl Wahab elected the tehsil chairman who secured 5229 votes.

In Upper Kohistan’s Harban Basha tehsil, the Qaumi Watan Party’s aspirant Assadullah Qurashi was elected as tehsil chairman.

In Kandia tehsil, Anwarul Haq of JUIF was elected the tehsil chairman who secured 1915 votes.

In Dasu tehsil of district, Mohammad Idrees of PTI won the tehsil chairman slot.

In Suo tehsil of Upper Kohistan, Mohammad Uzair, an independent candidate, was elected as tehsil chairman.