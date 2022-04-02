Traffic terrors

Unfortunately, due to the negligence of the traffic authorities, tankers and other heavy vehicles have become a menace for daily commuters in Karachi. Traffic accidents due to these tankers have increased and are now a regular occurrence.

People should be prohibited from driving heavy vehicles on roads during the day. If that is not possible, separate routes should be specified for them. The relevant authorities must address the issue for people’s safety.

Abrar M Peshbeen Baloch

Karachi