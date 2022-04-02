Garbage woes

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to unattended heaps of garbage in various parts of Larkana. The once clean and green city has now, unfortunately, become a city of garbage.
Unattended garbage outside hospitals doesn’t only create air pollution but also plays a big role in the spread of several life-threatening diseases. The department concerned is requested to solve the issue on a priority basis.
Arich Bais
Larkana
This refers to the news reports, ‘From Imran Khan’s smile to his ‘no comments’ and ‘Amid threats: Why did...
One of the serious problems that Pakistan faces is the rule of the powerful across the country. Influential people are...
Unfortunately, due to the negligence of the traffic authorities, tankers and other heavy vehicles have become a menace...
In Pakistan, the death penalty is the mandatory punishment for several crimes. But there is no valid evidence that...
This refers to the news report, ‘Eight soldiers martyred in Tank, S Waziristan’ . There has been a sharp increase...
PM Imran Khan, after knowing well that he’s lost majority in parliament, sounded dismayed and vulnerable during his...
Comments