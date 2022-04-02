Garbage woes

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to unattended heaps of garbage in various parts of Larkana. The once clean and green city has now, unfortunately, become a city of garbage.

Unattended garbage outside hospitals doesn’t only create air pollution but also plays a big role in the spread of several life-threatening diseases. The department concerned is requested to solve the issue on a priority basis.

Arich Bais

Larkana