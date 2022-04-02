No to death penalty

In Pakistan, the death penalty is the mandatory punishment for several crimes. But there is no valid evidence that suggests that the death penalty is effective in reducing crime rates. Capital punishment is a symptom of a culture of violence, not a solution to it. Although international law says that the use of the death penalty must be in cases of the most serious crimes, this is not always the case.

Also, there have been quite a few instances where innocent people were executed for crimes they never committed. It doesn’t matter how developed a justice system is, it will always remain susceptible to human failures. In the US, hundreds of prisoners who were sentenced to death were later exonerated or released as the further evidence suggested that they were innocent. Pakistan has to come up with new ways to tackle growing crimes across the country.

Hamdan Sain Dad

Hub